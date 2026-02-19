RE/MAX: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (RMAX) on Thursday reported earnings of $1.4 million in its fourth…

DENVER (AP) — RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (RMAX) on Thursday reported earnings of $1.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had net income of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 30 cents per share.

The franchisor of residential real estate brokerages posted revenue of $71.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $8.2 million, or 40 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $291.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, RE/MAX said it expects revenue in the range of $69 million to $74 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $285 million to $305 million.

