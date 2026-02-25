Ramaco Resources: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Ramaco Resources, Inc. (METC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $14.7 million…

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Ramaco Resources, Inc. (METC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $14.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lexington, Kentucky-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 24 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $128 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $146.1 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $51.4 million, or 99 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $536.6 million.

