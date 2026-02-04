PTC Inc.: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — PTC Inc. (PTC) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $166.5 million. On a…

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had profit of $1.39. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to $1.92 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.59 per share.

The product development software maker posted revenue of $685.8 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $638.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, PTC Inc. expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.93 to $2.54.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $710 million to $770 million for the fiscal second quarter.

PTC Inc. expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.69 to $9.15 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.94 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

