Perdoceo Education: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) on Thursday reported earnings of $35.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Schaumburg, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 54 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were 59 cents per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $211.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $159.9 million, or $2.42 per share. Revenue was reported as $846.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Perdoceo Education expects its per-share earnings to range from 83 cents to 85 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.97 to $3.12 per share.

