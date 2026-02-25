Penumbra: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Penumbra Inc. (PEN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $47.3 million.…

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Penumbra Inc. (PEN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $47.3 million.

The Alameda, California-based company said it had net income of $1.20 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.18 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.12 per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $385.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $177.7 million, or $4.52 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.4 billion.

