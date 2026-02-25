Paramount Skydance: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Paramount Skydance Corporation (PSKY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $573 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Paramount Skydance Corporation (PSKY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $573 million in its fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 52 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $8.15 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.17 billion.

