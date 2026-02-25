OraSure: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $19.3 million…

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $19.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bethlehem, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 19 cents per share.

The diagnostic test maker posted revenue of $26.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $68.7 million, or 94 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $115 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, OraSure said it expects revenue in the range of $26 million to $29 million.

