ON24: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — ON24 Inc. (ONTF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 5 cents per share.

The webcasting and video communications services provider posted revenue of $34.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $28.9 million, or 68 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $139.3 million.

