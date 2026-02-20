Oil States International: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Oil States International Inc. (OIS) on Friday reported a loss of $117.2 million in…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Oil States International Inc. (OIS) on Friday reported a loss of $117.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of $2.04. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 13 cents per share.

The energy services company posted revenue of $178.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $109.4 million, or $1.86 per share. Revenue was reported as $669 million.

