NWPX Infrastructure: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. (NWPX) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $8.9 million.

The Vancouver, Washington-based company said it had profit of 91 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 93 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The steel pipe maker posted revenue of $125.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $35.4 million, or $3.56 per share. Revenue was reported as $526 million.

