Nvidia: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $42.96 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had net income of $1.76. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.62 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 16 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.52 per share.

The maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence posted revenue of $68.13 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $65.42 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $120.07 billion, or $4.90 per share. Revenue was reported as $215.94 billion.

