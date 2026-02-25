Nutanix: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $103 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of 36 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 56 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The enterprise cloud platform services provider posted revenue of $722.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $713.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Nutanix said it expects revenue in the range of $680 million to $690 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.8 billion to $2.84 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NTNX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NTNX

