Northern Oil and Gas: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $70.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Minnetonka, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 73 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 83 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $610.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $447.7 million, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $511.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $38.8 million, or 39 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.08 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NOG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NOG

