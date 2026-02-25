Newmark Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) on Wednesday reported earnings of $68 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) on Wednesday reported earnings of $68 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 37 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 68 cents per share.

The provider of commercial real estate services posted revenue of $1.01 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $126.2 million, or 68 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $3.29 billion.

Newmark Group expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.82 to $1.92 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.7 billion to $3.8 billion.

