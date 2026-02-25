MYR: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

THORNTON, Colo. (AP) — THORNTON, Colo. (AP) — MYR Group Inc. (MYRG) on Wednesday reported earnings of $36.5 million in…

THORNTON, Colo. (AP) — THORNTON, Colo. (AP) — MYR Group Inc. (MYRG) on Wednesday reported earnings of $36.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Thornton, Colorado-based company said it had net income of $2.33 per share.

The electrical construction services provider posted revenue of $973.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $118.4 million, or $7.53 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.66 billion.

