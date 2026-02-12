Morningstar: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Morningstar Inc. (MORN) on Thursday reported earnings of $115.1 million in its fourth quarter.…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Morningstar Inc. (MORN) on Thursday reported earnings of $115.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of $2.83. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.71 per share.

The investment research firm posted revenue of $641.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $374.2 million, or $8.87 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.45 billion.

