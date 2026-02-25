MiMedx: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) on Wednesday reported earnings of $15.2 million in…

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) on Wednesday reported earnings of $15.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Marietta, Georgia-based company said it had net income of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 14 cents per share.

The developer of biomaterials made from sterilized human amniotic membrane posted revenue of $118.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $48.6 million, or 32 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $418.6 million.

MiMedx expects full-year revenue in the range of $340 million to $360 million.

