Middlesex Water: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ISELIN, N.J. (AP) — ISELIN, N.J. (AP) — Middlesex Water Co. (MSEX) on Thursday reported earnings of $8.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Iselin, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 46 cents per share.

The water utility posted revenue of $47 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $42.8 million, or $2.36 per share. Revenue was reported as $194.7 million.

