McGrath: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LIVERMORE, Calif. (AP) — LIVERMORE, Calif. (AP) — McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $49.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Livermore, California-based company said it had net income of $2.02.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.74 per share.

The business-to-business rental company posted revenue of $256.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $156.3 million, or $6.35 per share. Revenue was reported as $944.2 million.

McGrath expects full-year revenue in the range of $945 million to $955 million.

