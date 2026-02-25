Marriott Vacations Worldwide: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (VAC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $431…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (VAC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $431 million in its fourth quarter.

The Orlando, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $12.43 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.86 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.72 per share.

The timeshare company posted revenue of $1.32 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $308 million, or $8.84 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.03 billion.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.05 to $7.80 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VAC

