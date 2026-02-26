MannKind: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — MannKind Corp. (MNKD) on Thursday reported a loss of $15.9 million in…

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — MannKind Corp. (MNKD) on Thursday reported a loss of $15.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Danbury, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $112 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $96.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $5.9 million, or 2 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $349 million.

