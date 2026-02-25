Magnite: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Magnite, Inc. (MGNI) on Wednesday reported earnings of $123.1 million in its…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Magnite, Inc. (MGNI) on Wednesday reported earnings of $123.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 80 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 34 cents per share.

The digital ad exchange operator posted revenue of $205.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $195.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $144.6 million, or 95 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $669.6 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MGNI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MGNI

