LSB: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) on Wednesday reported profit of $16.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Oklahoma City-based company said it had profit of 22 cents per share.

The chemical maker posted revenue of $165 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $24.6 million, or 34 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $615.2 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LXU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LXU

