LSB: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) on Wednesday reported profit of $16.1 million in its fourth quarter.
The Oklahoma City-based company said it had profit of 22 cents per share.
The chemical maker posted revenue of $165 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $24.6 million, or 34 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $615.2 million.
