LiveOne: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — LiveOne, Inc. (LVO) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.1 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Beverly Hills, California-based company said it had a loss of 37 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $20.3 million in the period.

