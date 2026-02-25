Kodiak Gas: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Kodiak Gas Services Inc. (KGS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings…

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Kodiak Gas Services Inc. (KGS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $24.6 million.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had net income of 28 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and severance costs, were 40 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The provider of oil and gas infrastructure services posted revenue of $332.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $80.5 million, or 89 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.31 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KGS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KGS

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.