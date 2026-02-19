Klarna: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Klarna Group plc (KLAR) on Thursday reported a loss of $47 million in its…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Klarna Group plc (KLAR) on Thursday reported a loss of $47 million in its fourth quarter.

The London-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The Swedish buy now, pay later company posted revenue of $1.08 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.07 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $294 million, or 79 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $3.51 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Klarna said it expects revenue in the range of $900 million to $980 million.

