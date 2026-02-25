Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Innoviva: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Innoviva: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 25, 2026, 5:10 PM

BURLINGAME, Calif. (AP) — BURLINGAME, Calif. (AP) — Innoviva Inc. (INVA) on Wednesday reported net income of $164.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Burlingame, California-based company said it had profit of $1.94 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $114.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $271.2 million, or $3.20 per share. Revenue was reported as $411.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INVA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INVA

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up