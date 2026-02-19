ICU Medical: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (AP) — SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (AP) — ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI) on Thursday reported a loss of…

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (AP) — SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (AP) — ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI) on Thursday reported a loss of $15.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Clemente, California-based company said it had a loss of 64 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to $1.91 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.68 per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $540.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $535.9 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $529 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $732,000, or 3 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.21 billion.

ICU Medical expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.75 to $8.45 per share.

