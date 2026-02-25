Ibotta: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Ibotta Inc. (IBTA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1 million in its fourth…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Ibotta Inc. (IBTA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents.

The digital company that offers consumers rewards and rebates posted revenue of $88.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.6 million, or 12 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $342.4 million.

Ibotta expects full-year revenue in the range of $78 million to $82 million.

