HudBay Minerals: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — HudBay Minerals Inc. (HBM) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $128 million.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had net income of 32 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 22 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The mining company posted revenue of $732.9 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $763.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $568.5 million, or $1.44 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.21 billion.

