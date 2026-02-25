Hovnanian: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MATAWAN, N.J. (AP) — MATAWAN, N.J. (AP) — Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (HOV) on Wednesday reported earnings of $20.9 million in…

MATAWAN, N.J. (AP) — MATAWAN, N.J. (AP) — Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (HOV) on Wednesday reported earnings of $20.9 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Matawan, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $2.62.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $632 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in April, Hovnanian said it expects revenue in the range of $625 million to $725 million.

