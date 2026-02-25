Honest: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Honest Co. (HNST) on Wednesday reported a loss of $23.6 million in…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Honest Co. (HNST) on Wednesday reported a loss of $23.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The consumer products company posted revenue of $88 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $89.3 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $15.7 million, or 14 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $371.3 million.

Honest expects full-year revenue in the range of $306 million to $312 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HNST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HNST

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.