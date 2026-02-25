HCI Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — HCI Group Inc. (HCI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $97.7…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — HCI Group Inc. (HCI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $97.7 million.

The Tampa, Florida-based company said it had net income of $7.25 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.87 per share.

The property and casualty insurance holding company posted revenue of $246.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $299 million, or $22.72 per share. Revenue was reported as $900.9 million.

