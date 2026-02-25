H20: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — H2O America (HTO) on Wednesday reported profit of $16.2 million…

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of 45 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 46 cents per share.

The parent of San Jose Water Co. posted revenue of $194.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $102.6 million, or $2.92 per share. Revenue was reported as $800.6 million.

H20 expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.08 to $3.18 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HTO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HTO

