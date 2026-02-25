Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn gained 0.25 cent at $4.28 a bushel. Mar. wheat lost 0.75 cent at $5.67 a bushel. Mar. oats lost 1.5 cents at $3.28 a bushel. Mar. soybeans was down 0.75 cent at $11.39 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle rose by 0.3 cent at $2.45 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle gained 0.13 cent at $3.65 a pound. Apr. hogs was down 0.05 cent at $.96 a pound.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.