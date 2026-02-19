Grains mixed, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was down 0.25 cent at $4.27 a bushel. Mar. wheat rose by 1 cents at $5.48 a bushel. Mar. oats rose by 1.25 cents at $3.22 a bushel. Mar. soybeans fell by 1.25 cents at $11.32 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle gained 0.03 cent at $2.47 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle was up 0.5 cent at $3.71 a pound. Apr. hogs gained 0.2 cent at $.93 a pound.

