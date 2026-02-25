Grains mixed, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn rose by 3.25 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn rose by 3.25 cents at $4.31 a bushel. Mar. wheat fell by 1 cents at $5.66 a bushel. Mar. oats was down 11.75 cents at $3.16 a bushel. Mar. soybeans gained 9.75 cents at $11.48 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle rose by 0.73 cent at $2.46 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle was up 1.17 cents at $3.66 a pound. Apr. hogs was up 0.45 cent at $.96 a pound.

