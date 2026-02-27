Grains higher, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was up 5.5 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was up 5.5 cents at $4.38 a bushel. Mar. wheat rose by 17.75 cents at $5.90 a bushel. Mar. oats was up 3.25 cents at $3.27 a bushel. Mar. soybeans gained 9.25 cents at $11.57 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle lost 4.8 cents at $2.32 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle lost 5.87 cents at $3.55 a pound. Apr. hogs was off 0.1 cent at $.96 a pound.

