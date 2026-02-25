Graham Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Graham Holdings Co. (GHC) on Wednesday reported profit of $108.7 million in…

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Graham Holdings Co. (GHC) on Wednesday reported profit of $108.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $24.69. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $11.45 per share.

The education and media company posted revenue of $1.25 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $292.3 million, or $66.47 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.91 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GHC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GHC

