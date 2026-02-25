Global Medical REIT: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Global Medical REIT Inc. (XRN) on Wednesday reported a key measure of…

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Global Medical REIT Inc. (XRN) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Bethesda, Maryland, said it had funds from operations of $14 million, or 97 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $7.4 million, or 55 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Bethesda, Maryland, posted revenue of $38.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $57.6 million. Revenue was reported as $148.2 million.

Global Medical REIT expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $4.30 to $4.45 per share.

