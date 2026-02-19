Gatx: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Gatx Corp. (GATX) on Thursday reported profit of $97 million in its fourth quarter.…

CHICAGO (AP) — Gatx Corp. (GATX) on Thursday reported profit of $97 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of $2.66. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.44 per share.

The equipment finance company posted revenue of $449 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $333.3 million, or $9.12 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.74 billion.

Gatx expects full-year earnings to be $9.50 to $10.10 per share.

