FTAI Aviation: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) on Wednesday reported profit of $115.6 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) on Wednesday reported profit of $115.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $1.08.

The transportation infrastructure company posted revenue of $662 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $501.1 million, or $4.60 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.51 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FTAI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FTAI

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.