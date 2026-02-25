FS KKR Capital: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $114 million in…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $114 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had a loss of 41 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 52 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $348 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $361.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $11 million, or 4 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.52 billion.

