Fox Factory Holding: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) on Thursday reported a loss of $287 million in its fourth quarter.

The Duluth, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of $6.86 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 20 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The vehicle suspension maker posted revenue of $361.1 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $349.1 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $544.6 million, or $13.03 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.47 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Fox Factory Holding said it expects revenue in the range of $343 million to $369 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.33 billion to $1.42 billion.

