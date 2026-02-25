Fomento Economico: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MONTERREY N.L., Mexico (AP) — MONTERREY N.L., Mexico (AP) — Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (FMX) on Wednesday reported net income…

MONTERREY N.L., Mexico (AP) — MONTERREY N.L., Mexico (AP) — Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (FMX) on Wednesday reported net income of $444.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Monterrey N.l., Mexico-based company said it had net income of $1.28. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 92 cents per share.

The Coca-Cola bottler posted revenue of $11.48 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.01 billion, or $2.92 per share. Revenue was reported as $43.86 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FMX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FMX

