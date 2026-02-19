Floor & Dcor: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $39.3 million.…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $39.3 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 36 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.13 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.14 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $208.6 million, or $1.92 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.68 billion.

Floor & Dcor expects full-year earnings to be $1.98 to $2.18 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.88 billion to $5.03 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FND at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FND

