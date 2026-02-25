Fidelis Insurance: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd. (FIHL) on Wednesday reported net income of $117.8…

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd. (FIHL) on Wednesday reported net income of $117.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Pembroke, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of $1.17. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.09 per share.

The insurance and reinsurance company posted revenue of $600.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $596.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $225.5 million, or $2.11 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.48 billion.

