Exzeo: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Exzeo Group Inc. (XZO) on Wednesday reported profit of $22 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tampa, Florida-based company said it had profit of 25 cents.

The developer of insurance technology posted revenue of $53.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $82.7 million, or 99 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $217 million.

