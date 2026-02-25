Excelerate Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Excelerate Energy Inc. (EE) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of…

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Excelerate Energy Inc. (EE) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $9.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had profit of 28 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 29 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.

The provider of floating liquified natural gas terminals posted revenue of $317.6 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $252.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $39.2 million, or $1.28 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.23 billion.

