Evolent Health: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) on Tuesday reported a loss of $429.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of $3.84. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The health care software and consulting services provider posted revenue of $468.7 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $469.2 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $534.5 million, or $5.07 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.88 billion.

Evolent Health expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.4 billion to $2.6 billion.

